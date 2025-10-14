MASOUD vs McGRAIL HEADLINES BLOCKBUSTER MONTE-CARLO SHOWDOWN VI CARD ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 6 – LIVE ON DAZN

The pair were due to meet earlier this year and can now look forward to a pre-Christmas cracker in one of the world’s most premier destinations.



Masoud last fought in November last year when he memorably won the IBO crown by defeating Liam Davies in a hard fought split decision win. And his collision course with McGrail was confirmed back in June when the Merseyside fighter defeated Ionut Baluta with a majority decision triumph.



And an excited Masoud, trained by Ben Davison, believes that fight fans are in for a real treat.



“I was gutted when the fight got postponed the first time around,” said Masoud.



“But for it to now be headlining in Monte-Carlo, one of the most luxurious destinations in the world. I’m excited, I think it’s going to be a fan-friendly fight and one that will leave a mark on the fans who attend and those who tune in.”



McGrail shares Masoud’s enthusiasm – but insists he will be leaving Monte-Carlo with the belts.



“It’s time to shine baby,” said McGrail.



“I have never been so excited for a fight since my debut. I’m No.1.”

In the co-main event, we look forward to arguably one of the best female fights in Boxing as Brazil’s unbeaten Olympic hero Beatriz Ferreira puts her IBF World Lightweight Championship on the line against the dangerous, fellow undefeated, ‘Golden Turk’ Elif Turhan.

Defending champion Ferreira – who last year defeated Licia Boudersa at Salle Des Étoiles – said: “I am excited to return to Monte Carlo again to defend my World title. My opponent is coming with a big reputation but the bigger the challenge the better I perform and I will show that in the ring on December 6. I only want the biggest challenges and I am ready to fight anyone out there to prove that I am the best in the world!”

Two of Britain’s premier Welterweights in Conah Walker and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Pat McCormack, meanwhile, collide in what promises to be a classic in Monte-Carlo.



A pumped up Walker said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be fighting in the Principality. It’s a massive stage and a massive fight. I cannot wait.”

McCormack, who impressed last month with his WBA Welterweight Eliminator win in Sunderland over Miguel Parra, said: “My amatuer career has taken me around the world and now excited to visit one of the few locations it hasn’t yet taken me.



“Me and Conah are two fighters with great momentum. Many thought he beat Lewis Crocker who is the current world champion, so I’m looking forward to using that to make a statement. And what better place to do it than Monte-Carlo and, of course, the home of boxing, DAZN.”

The hugely popular Heavyweight Johnny ’The Romford Bull’ Fisher is back in action too, fighting in the Principality for the first time – and under the guidance of new trainer, Tony Sims – when he faces Uganda’s knockout artist Herbert Matovu (9-1, 8 KOs).



Fisher said: “It’s time to get this show back on the road. Bosh!”

And the stacked undercard gets even better with Northern Ireland’s Sean McComb defending his IBF European Super Lightweight Championship against Monaco native Hugo Micallef.

McComb said: “It’s an amazing opportunity to be boxing in Monte-Carlo on a Matchroom show, which is the biggest platform in Boxing. I’m very excited and hopefully I can bring over a huge amount of support with me to make a massive noise. I’m looking forward to putting on a massive, world-class performance.

Tickets go on General Sale this Friday.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said: “This really is the best card we have ever staged in the Principality. Monte-Carlo oozes with class and, over the years, we have matched it by delivering some truly memorable Fight Nights showcasing some of the biggest and best talent in the sport. Saturday, December 6, promises to match it once more with another unmissable evening. Get your tickets – and be ready to look sharp in your tuxedo too!”



DAZN VP Alfie Sharman added: “Monaco is always one of the highlights of our year and this card is a wonderful early festive treat for fight fans! Watching live and exclusive worldwide on DAZN.”

For more information on how to buy, please visit Matchroom Boxing's official website, here.

Further updates on media accreditation will be shared soon.



