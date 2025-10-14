KO | Vergil's Top 5 Knockouts!





Vergil Ortiz’s Play-By-Play Analysis of some of his Most Recent Knockouts!

Vergil is set to return to the ring early 2024 and is expecting to have a big year in the Junior Middleweight Division!

Undefeated knockout artist and WBC interim Super Welterweight World Champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs), of Grand Prairie, Texas, and fearless top contender Erickson “The Hammer” Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs), of Orlando, Florida, who are hosting a press conference to promote their highly anticipated fight scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8. The 12-round world championship bout, presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with ProBox, will take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #watchondazn #fightnight #topknockouts #vergilortiz

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl