WBA Future Venezuela Heads to Güigüe This Friday – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future program continues to expand its reach across every country where it takes place. After a successful stop in Chitré, Panama, last week, the next destination will be Venezuela — with a new fight card set for this Friday in Güigüe, Carabobo State.

The event will be streamed live and will feature more than eight professional bouts, showcasing several of the nation’s brightest prospects. Among them are hometown fighters Diego Carbajal and Brian Rodríguez, both of whom will have the chance to compete for regional titles sanctioned by the pioneering organization.

The goal of the WBA Future initiative is to keep traveling to new regions, providing opportunities for local fighters and fueling their long-term development. Venezuela has already hosted several successful editions, and this one carries special significance with new athletes and partners joining the effort.

Fans around the world will be able to tune in live through the official WBA YouTube channel to catch every bout on the card. The Association takes pride in continuing to contribute to the growth of the sport and in helping shape the next generation of boxing talent.