Warrington vs Wood 2 | Make the Days Count | Matchroom Boxing





Bitter rivals Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood finally rematch after their 2023 epic, and the February 21 battle in Nottingham is one of the biggest grudge matches of the year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said this fight, dubbed “Last Man Standing,” could easily have been called “Shit or Bust,” as the two former world champions both absolutely need to win this fight.

Wood and Warrington are locked in for their February 21 showdown and must Make The Days Count.

