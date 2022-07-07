Madrimov and Soro face to face at a press conference – World Boxing Association

Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro participated in the last press conference before their World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight eliminator fight, which will take place next Saturday at the O2 Arena, London, England.

Both fighters spoke to the press at the event organized by Matchroom Boxing, which was attended by all the participants of this weekend’s event.

The Uzbek stressed how good he feels physically and how motivated he is for being his first time fighting in the English capital. He promised to make a good fight and win to get his title shot.

For his part, the French fighter said he wants to vindicate himself and that last time mistake weighed heavily on him. Now he wants to change history and defeat Madrimov.

This Friday they will step on the scales to make the 154 pounds to be ready for the bout.



