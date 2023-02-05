Serrano fulfilled the dream and is undisputed champion  – World Boxing Association

Amanda Serrano achieved what she had been seeking for several years, to become the undisputed champion. After a war with Erika Cruz at Madison Square Garden, New York, she won the World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight title, the only one she was missing in her collection.

The judges’ scorecards were 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93, all for the Puerto Rican, who became the first fighter from her country to win the four crowns of the world bodies, since she had already won the WBC, WBO and IBF.

There were expectations regarding the fight. Serrano is usually a very showy boxer and she faced the Mexican Cruz, until yesterday black and gold champion, who is a real war in the ring. This clash of styles predicted an action-packed fight and it lived up to expectations.

From the first bell there were great exchanges between both fighters. Serrano tried to counterpunch Cruz who came with everything and stood toe to toe with an aggressive and offensive style.

A fortuitous headbutt in the early part of the bout caused a cut on Cruz’s forehead, which turned an action-packed fight into a scene of movie-style drama. The physical fitness of both women was evident and they put on a show worthy of a fight of the year candidate.

With the win, the Puerto Rican has 44 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 30 knockouts. Cruz, on the other hand, now has 15 wins, 2 losses and 3 knockouts.



