“Sanson” Rosa demolishes del Castillo and remains Fedelatin champion  – World Boxing Association

Jose Angel Rosa defeated German del Castillo this weekend at the Luna Park Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin super lightweight belt for the first time.

“Sanson” Rosa had another dominant performance in which he finished his opponent in just three chapters. The home fighter knocked down the Colombian in the second round and in the third round punished him with no response from the visitor for the referee to stop the fight at that point.

Rosa, 23 years old, is going strong and continues to move up in the 140-pound class thanks to his talent and good performances in the ring.

The victory was the 21st in his professional career, 15 of which have been by knockout. On del Castillo’s side, his record stands at 11 wins, 4 losses, 2 draws and 8 knockouts.



