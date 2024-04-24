WBA mourns the passing of Francisco “Morochito” Rodríguez  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) regrets the passing of Francisco “Morochito” Rodriguez, the first Venezuelan Olympic champion in history.

The news was released by the sports authorities of this country, which officially informed about the death of Rodriguez on Tuesday at the age of 78 years old.

“Morochito” won the gold medal in the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico, which was the first gold medal for his country and he won it in the light flyweight division after defeating South Korea’s Yong-Ju Jee in the final.

Rodriguez had just won the gold medal in the 1967 Pan American Games and lived up to expectations the following year by standing at the top of the podium of the most important sporting event.

The pioneer organization sends its condolences to Rodríguez’s family and friends, as well as to the entire Venezuelan sports world for the loss of one of its great legends. May Francisco “Morochito” Rodríguez rest in peace.



