TGB Promotions will promote Garcia-Roach Jr. – World Boxing Association

TGB Promotions won the Promotional rights for the fight between World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight champion Hector Garcia and his mandatory challenger Lamont Roach Jr. during a purse bid held on Thursday, May 25, in Houston, Texas.

The company representing Garcia, which had the presence of Phil Weiss at the event, offered an amount of US $410,000.00 and gave as possible dates for the fight on July 22 and August 19, in both cases to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Noxcuse Boxing Promotions also participated in the bidding, and offered US$ 351,000.00, below the winning bid.

The bout between Garcia and Roach Jr. is a 130-pound mandatory and will mark the return of the champion after having asked for his fight against Gervonta Davis in a higher category last January. Roach Jr. defeated Angel Rodriguez in July of last year during an eliminator fight to earn the challenger’s spot in the division.



