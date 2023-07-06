August 26 in Poland – World Boxing Association

The mandatory bout for the World Boxing Association (WBA) world heavyweight title between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois was officially announced on Thursday. The two will step into the ring on August 26 in Wroclaw, Poland.

The fight is part of the WBA’s ongoing world title reduction plan, which will result in only one champion in the heavyweight division. Usyk is the super champion and will face Dubois, who is the mandatory challenger due to his status as champion of the division.

The promotion company that represents Usyk had won the bidding a few weeks ago and it only remained to know the venue and the date of the fight, whose confirmation came officially. Usyk is also owner of the IBF and WBO belts, so the fight has great importance for the boxing world.

Usyk comes from defeating Anthony Joshua on two consecutive occasions to take the crowns. The Ukrainian has established himself at heavyweight as the opponent to beat and will now make the second defense of the belts.

Dubois earned the opportunity after defeating Kevin Lerena in a knockout fight in December of last year. The Frenchman overcame a fall and a leg injury to score an impressive knockout and make it all the way to this fight against Usyk.

The Ukrainian comes in with a record of 29 wins, no losses and 13 knockouts, while Dubois has 19 wins, 1 loss and 18 knockouts.



