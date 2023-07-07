Goulamirian and Dubois train together  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight champion Arsen Goulamirian and heavyweight title challenger Daniel Dubois shared a photo of their training in Sierra Nevada, a region located between the provinces of Almeria and Granada in Spain.

Both are preparing for their upcoming engagements, of great importance for their careers. In the case of Goulamirian, he awaits his next defense, whose opponent and date will be announced soon.

As for Dubois, it was confirmed that his fight with Oleksandr Usyk will be on August 26th in Poland. The puncher is preparing for the most important fight of his career and the one that could give a new dimension to his career.

The two are working on their physical condition to be one hundred percent ready for these fights and showed a picture through their social networks in which they are seen together with the mountain behind them.

Goulamirian is coming off a unanimous decision win over Aleksei Egorov on November 19 to complete a new defense of his crown, while Dibois defeated Kevin Lerena in their December eliminator fight to earn the title shot.



