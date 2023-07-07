Carlos Mujica vs. Ja’Rico O’Quinn in Detroit  – World Boxing Association

At the last minute, the interesting fight between the American Ja’Rico O’Quinn and the tough Venezuelan Carlos Mujica was confirmed for July 15.

The duel is scheduled within the preliminary bout of the boxing evening that will star the American, Alycia Baumgardner against the Greek, Christina Linardatou and will take place at the Masonic Temple, Detroit and will be broadcasted by the DANZ platform.

Meanwhile, Carlos Mujica (8-2 / 2KO) has just been crowned World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin bantamweight champion, after defeating Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez (13-2) by knockout in the seventh round.

The 27-year-old native of Portuguesa state, Venezuela, has a knockout power below 20%. However, he amasses a three-fight winning streak in his five most recent fights.

“El Pirata” has made known through his official Instagram account that he is doing his preparation camp in Las Vegas, under the tutelage of trainer, Jayson Gallegos at the Las Vegas Fight Club gym.

Prior to the confrontation he said he felt prepared for this important fight in his career and also thanked his team for getting this opportunity.

“We are back. Now I will be fighting on this great DANZ platform. We prepare ourselves thoroughly for these big challenges. We are ready for the battle. Let’s go. See you July 15 in Detroit,” he said.

The American boxer, Ja’Rico Joseph O’Quinn, after more than a year of inactivity, will return to the ring in his homeland. His last bout was at the beginning of last year, where he defeated Filipino Joberth Alvarez (20-2) by unanimous decision.

O’Quinn (15-1-1 / 8 KO) accumulates a knockout power slightly below 50%. He also accumulates a four-fight winning streak in his last five fights.



