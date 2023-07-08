Cuevas-Mosquera on August 4 in Panama – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican Derrieck Cuevas, ranked 12 by the World Boxing Association (WBA), will return to Panama to face veteran Alberto Mosquera on August 4 at the Coliseo de Combates in the country’s capital.

The welterweight prospect has fought in different countries such as Mexico, United States, Panama and his native country. He has been growing and has won several regional titles, which have led him to be well regarded.

He has just defeated Damian Rodriguez last April in the same scenario where he will fight next and hopes to repeat history this time.

“Metralleta” Mosquera is a veteran who has fought in many places around the world. He has faced quality opponents and wants to defend his home and use all that experience to beat Cuevas.

The Panamanian is 36 years old and has challenged Cuevas to come to his house and try to beat him. Mosquera has won three of his last four fights, so he is in good shape.



