Iván Actis Scores 10th-Round Knockout to Claim WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur Title – World Boxing Association

Iván Ricardo Actis had the kind of night fighters dream about in San Guillermo, Argentina. The southpaw from Santa Fe delivered a dramatic 10th-round knockout over Brian Matías Pérez to capture the WBA Fedelatin Cono Sur middleweight title, in a bout that built round by round before erupting in a spectacular finish.

Patient and poised from the opening bell, Actis controlled the action with a sharp jab and well-placed body shots, gradually wearing down his opponent. Pérez, for his part, showed heart and grit, constantly looking to exchange and push the pace, but he couldn’t derail the local fighter’s game plan.

Just when it seemed the fight might go to the scorecards, Actis uncorked a perfectly timed combination in the tenth round that sent Pérez crashing to the canvas. The referee didn’t reach the count of ten.

With the victory, Actis not only preserved his undefeated record, but also claimed his first regional belt and officially entered the WBA’s radar as a prospect to watch. The crowd at Club Unión Cultural y Deportiva erupted in celebration as their hometown hero closed the show in style.