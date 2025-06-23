Carbajal, Gamarro and Maia Keep the Momentum Going – World Boxing Association

This past Saturday, June 22, the state of Aragua, Venezuela played host to the ninth edition of the WBA Future of Venezuelan Boxing, held at the emblematic Centro Recreacional Yesterday — a venue rich in local boxing history.

The card, part of the WBA’s development series, is designed to spotlight emerging talent from across the country and keep rising prospects in consistent action. The event also provides a competitive platform for up-and-coming amateur fighters to showcase their skills. Fans were able to follow the entire broadcast live on the World Boxing Association’s official YouTube channel.

WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza made a special appearance during the broadcast, connecting with his Venezuelan roots and highlighting the talent, structure, and growth that the WBA Future program is generating in every country where it’s being implemented.

The most anticipated matchups of the night featured a trio of young, undefeated talents: Carabobo’s Diego Carbajal (7-0), Miranda’s Gleybert “Canelito” Maia (9-0), and Mérida’s Pablo Emilio Molina Gamarro (4-2-2)—all of whom continued to build on their strong starts in the sport.

Maia (9-0, 3 KOs), just 21 years old, continues to evolve into a more polished and technical fighter. He faced off against Yorman Sulbaran (2-3), an aggressive and scrappy opponent, but it was Maia’s discipline and ring generalship that stood out. As the rounds progressed, “Canelito” took control of the center of the ring and landed with growing accuracy and power, securing a unanimous decision victory.

Molina Gamarro (4-2-2), 25, was making his first appearance of the year and came out on top for the third straight time. His clash with Jorge Espinoza (2-2-1) was hard-fought and evenly matched, but in the end, the difference came down to the little things—like the two-point deduction Espinoza received for repeatedly spitting out his mouthguard, which tilted the judges’ scorecards in Molina’s favor.

In the main event, 20-year-old Diego Carbajal (7-0, 4 KOs) kept his unbeaten record intact with another explosive finish, stopping fellow Venezuelan Danny Núñez (3-4-1) in the fifth round. Carbajal continues to impress with his power and poise, and looks every bit the part of a prospect worth watching.