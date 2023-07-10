“ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” 45 ANNOUNCED FOR SATURDAY OCTOBER 28, 2023 AT THE PARAMOUNT

Long Island, NY (July 10, 2023)– Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing’s critically acclaimed fight series, “Rockin’ Fights” is back at The Paramount in Huntington Long Island on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Star Boxing is proud to present the 45th “Rockin’ Fights” professional boxing card at The Paramount. The Paramount has become a second home to Star Boxing, developing the likes of world champions Chris Algieri and Joe Smith Jr., along with other top prospects and talent that have graced the squared circle in Huntington, Long Island. Star Boxing is pleased to continue the tradition of action-packed fights on Long Island and is looking forward to another thrilling show on October 28th.

Tickets for “Rockin’ Fights” 45 will be available via presale and public on sale at the following times:

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS