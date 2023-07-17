Patrick Teixeira vs. Carlos Rivero for the Fedebol Title – World Boxing Association

Brazilian fighter Patrick Teixeira has been confirmed to face Venezuelan Carlos Rivero for the vacant Fedebol middleweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

The fight is scheduled to take place on August 27, and will be the main event of the card to be held in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The native of Sombrio, Santa Catarina, Brazil, Patrick Alen Teixeira (32-4 / 23 KO) will face his first fight of 2023. His last fight was at the end of last year in his homeland, where he defeated Adrian Perez (16-14 / 14KOs), also from Venezuela, by knockout.

Teixeira, 32 years old, accumulates a knockout power above 60%. Likewise, he has three victories and one by knockout in his most recent six bouts.

Carlos Luis Rivero, born in the city of Coro, Falcon, Venezuela, will return to the ring after a long inactivity of more than three years. His last fight was at the beginning of 2020, where he defeated his compatriot Yoel Lucena (3-8) by knockout in the second round.

Before his title fight, the Venezuelan will face José Rafael Marcano (2-5) on July 29 in Anzoátegui state, Venezuela.

Rivero has a streak of five consecutive victories, one of them by knockout and accumulates a knockout power slightly above 50%.



