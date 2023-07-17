Martin passes a big test in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) second-ranked lightweight Frank Martin scored another victory in his professional career by defeating Artem Harutyunyan last weekend at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old American scored a unanimous decision over the Armenian-born, German national to earn a major career victory. The judges’ scorecards were 115-112, 115-112 and 114-113.

Martin got a big triumph against a strong undefeated opponent. It was a true test for a fighter who aims to be a world champion and has been taking more and more complicated challenges to overcome them in good shape and prove that he is capable of being at the highest level.

It was Martin’s 18th career win, and he has 12 knockouts. Harutyunyan now has 12 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts.



