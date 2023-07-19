Tellez-Gonzalez on Aug. 26 in Tacoma – World Boxing Association

Experienced Venezuelan Johan Gonzalez will be back in the ring to face undefeated Cuban Yoenis Tellez.

The 10-round super welterweight bout will take place on August 26 at the Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma, in Washington, United States.

Gonzalez, a native of Carabobo, Venezuela, will face his second fight of this 2023. Earlier this year he defeated compatriot Jean Carlos Prada (39-20-1) by first round knockout in his homeland.

The 32-year-old fighter has finished all of his victories by knockout, which is evidence of his great punching power. In his last five fights, he has four victories, all by knockout before the end of the fifth round.

Johan (32-2 / 32KO) suffered his last memorable defeat last year in Yekaterinburg, Russia, where he lost to undefeated local Magomed Kurbanov (25-0 / 13 KO) via unanimous decision.

The American with Cuban roots, Yoenis Tellez Silega, will step into the ring for the second time this year, last May he defeated his compatriot, Cameron Krael (20-27) by unanimous decision.

Tellez (5-0/ 4KO), 23 years old and with a short professional career of only two years, has a knockout power of over 80%. Also. He has finished his five previous fights before the fourth round.

The Santiago de Cuba-born has posted some dynamics during his preparation camp in the United States through his official Instagram account. He further expressed, “Grateful with the big things coming to my career. See you in Washington in August with one more victory”.



