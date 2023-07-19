Joshua trusts in Derrick James’ work as a coach  – World Boxing Association

Former world champion Anthony Joshua is in a new stage of his career and joined forces with renowned trainer Derrick James to continue improving and achieve his goal of getting back on top.

After having been with different trainers in processes of ups and downs, the British fighter feels that under James’ guidance he will correct different aspects that will help him make the definitive leap in quality and beat the great rivals, as he revealed in an interview on The Boxing News Podcast.

“As much as I liked all of them (his previous trainers), it was like, Derrick reminds me of Rob (Robert Garcia) but more involved,” Joshua said.

Joshua related that he admires Derrick because he has a neat working system along with classy fighters like Jermell Charlo and Errol Spence, plus the attention he pays me to every detail to improve in every aspect.

The heavyweight will face Dillian Whyte on August 12 in London and aims to show his new version of Derrick James’ hand on a big stage.



