Cristian Baez vs. Vadim Musaev in Florida  – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Vadim Musaev will face Cristian Baez at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida, United States.

The 10 round welterweight bout will be the co-main event of the evening that will have Eros Eranosyan facing Roger Gutierrez in the main event, which will be a WBA eliminator.

The Russian boxer is very experienced in amateur boxing and will be facing perhaps the toughest opponent of his short professional career. After starting 2023 actively in the ring, he will be facing his second fight of the year.

His last fight was last April, when he defeated Mexican Martin Alvarez Miranza (7-1) in the first round, taking away his undefeated record.

The 30-year-old Musaev (6-0 / 3KO) has a Russian national championship in 2021 and has been a finalist in several world championships organized by the IBA. In the last three years, he has accumulated a knockout power of 100% with three victories finished by fast track in the first round.

In the case of Baez, the southpaw will step into the ring for the first time in 2023. His last fight was at the end of last year, when he defeated American Kevin Johnson (12-2) by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Baez (19-2 / 17), is 31 years old, and has an impressive knockout power of over 80% and has a streak of three wins and two losses in his last five fights. He suffered a tough knockout loss to American Ruben Torres (19-1) in mid-2022.



