RICHIE RIVERA SECURES 25TH VICTORY WITH ﻿FIRST ROUND TKO IN COLOMBIA

White Plains, NY (July 24, 2023) — Star Boxing kept busy over the weekend as top world rated light heavyweight RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN RIVERA (now 25-1 19KO’s) and cruiserweight LYUBOMYR “DEMOLITION MAN” PINCHUK (now 14-4-2 8KO’s) laced up the gloves in separate shows from different parts of the globe.

Richie Rivera in Colombia

In Malambo Colombia, Richie Rivera took on Yuri Mendez in a scheduled 10-round light heavyweight bout, in which Rivera wasted no time slugging away at the outgunned Mendez. A thudding body shot just 54 seconds into round number one, sent Mendez to the canvas, where he remained forcing referee Leonel Mercado to wave off the action. With the TKO victory, Richie Rivera, who is currently world rated #6 (WBA), #6 (WBO – at cruiserweight), #8 (WBC), #11 (IBF), 8 (WBC), improved to 25-1 with 19 wins coming by way of knockout. Rivers is looking ahead to a significant fight that will lead him to a world championship opportunity in the very near future.

Lyubomry Pinchuk in Pennsylvania

Simultaneously in Washington, Pennsylvania, another “Summer Slugfest” was presented as Star Boxing’s Lyubomyr Pinchuk went to battle with Anthony Holloway over a competitive 8-round cruiserweight bout. Both men remained active over the course of the bout, with Pinchuk seemingly getting the better of most exchanges. While Holloway had his moments in the bout, Pinchuk’s ring generalship dictated the fight. To the surprise of many in attendance, the bout was declared a draw. 79-72 Pinchuk, 75-77 Holloway, 76-76 draw. Pinchuk is now 14-4-2 8KO’s.

