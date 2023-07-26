STAR BOXING RE-SIGNS TOP WORLD RATED LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA

White Plains, New York (July 26, 2023) – Star Boxing head, JOE DEGUARDIA is pleased to announce the re-signing of top world rated light heavyweight, RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (25-1 19KO’S) to a new promotional agreement.

Popeye was born and raised in Hartford, Connecticut, and boasts an impressive record of 25-1 with 19 wins by way of knockout. Rivera is currently world rated #6 (WBA), #6 (WBO-Cruiserweight), #8 (WBC) and #11 (IBF). Being rated in the top 15 by each sanctioning body has Popeye within reaching distance of a world title shot.

RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA has this to say about the re-signing, “I want to start by saying thank you to Joe DeGuardia and Star Boxing for the opportunity. I’m looking forward for what’s to come and as I stated after the Badou Jack fight, ‘I will be a World Champion’ and I’m confident Star Boxing will help me achieve that goal !”

“I am excited to continue to work with Joe DeGuardia and the Star Boxing team,” said Rivera’s new manager NATE TORRES. “Richie is currently world rated in the four major sanctioning bodies. It’s only a matter of time. Popeye will get his shot at the world title very soon and we are confident when the opportunity comes, he will become the next light heavyweight champion of the world.”

Star Boxing CEO JOE DEGUARDIA had these comments about the re-signing, “Richie is about as charismatic as they come. He doesn’t just go by the ‘Popeye’ moniker, but he lives it, always with his sailor hat, and pipe. We are excited to continue our relationship with Richie, and know that with his current world ratings, his desire to fight and fight often, and his abilities, there are some major fights on the horizon for him.”

Rivera has built a loyal fan base in the New England region and grew his audience while training and fighting in Puerto Rico, where his family roots were originally laid.

Rivera’s most notable fight was this past August in Saudi Arabia, against three-time world champion and current WBC World Cruiserweight Champion, Badou Jack. Rivera was shocking Badou Jack and fans around the world when the 8th round unimaginably continued beyond the normal 3 minutes, for an additional and improper 58 seconds, seconds after Rivera was tagged with a solid blow. The illegal extra time clearly aided Jack, who forced Rivera into the corner and landed a heavy left hand, followed by a barrage of punches. Rivera made it out of the inexplicable 4-minute round, but that added time to the round altered the scoring as the judges gave the 8th to Jack, thus swinging the outcome of the fight, awarding the decision to Jack won via an extremely controversial split decision.

The Badou Jack injustice has not deterred Rivera who came back with four consecutive victories, with his latest coming on July 22 via a first round TKO body shot, in Malambo Colombia.

The combination of Rivera’s world rating, stellar record and skill, will open some major opportunities to close out 2023 and heading into 2024 as ‘Popeye’ continue to establish himself as a top light heavyweight in the world.