the dangerous demolisher of Omaha – World Boxing Association

One thing that has characterized Terence Crawford’s career is that he has always been a powerful puncher and a fighter who many boxers seem to have been reluctant to face. This week he will step into the ring at the T-Mobile Arena to seek the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence and his intention is to maintain his streak in a very special career.

Crawford is a fighter who usually fights twice a year and whose team has had to negotiate a lot to get some fights that catapulted him to what he is today.

Opponents like Amir Khan, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Ricky Burns, Shawn Porter, Kell Brook and David Avanesyan have all fallen victim to the power of the Omaha, Nebraska native. Crawford’s current streak is impressive as he has knocked out all of his opponents since 2016.

In that period he has 10 knockouts in a row and an important element is that when he faces opponents who, in theory, are more complicated, he usually defines his fights with greater ease.

This time, however, his opponent’s level is different and Crawford knows it. He will face a Spence who arrives motivated and is the owner of three 147-pound belts, a fight that motivates the 35-year-old fighter a lot.

Crawford is tall, can change guard at any time and tends to hit very hard with both hands. His style is difficult to decipher and with it he wants to become undisputed champion, but he has to overcome the most complicated obstacle he has had so far in his career.

With his arrival in Las Vegas, the WBA title challenger is now fine-tuning the final details ahead of the bout, which promises to be one of the most exciting in the division in recent years.



