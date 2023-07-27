Home / Boxing News / Steven Nelson, Spence-Crawford & More

Steven Nelson, Spence-Crawford & More

A complete breakdown of Saturday night’s epic SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View Undisputed Welterweight Championship showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, plus unbeaten super middleweight contender Steven Nelson joins the show.

Spence vs. Crawford: Undefeated. Undisputed. Unprecedented. | July 29 on SHOWTIME PPV

Undefeated super middleweight contender Steven “So Cold” Nelson joins The PBC Podcast to discuss his ring return this weekend, his long-time friendship with Terence “Bud” Crawford and their mindset heading into Saturday night’s historic Premier Boxing Champions event.

Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal break down the entire SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.), including the main event featuring Crawford putting his WBO Welterweight World Title on the line against Unified WBC, WBA & IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. in a highly-anticipated, epic battle of undefeated world champions vying for the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship. All this and much more, right here. 

The PBC Podcast is a weekly boxing show featuring timely analysis and interviews with the sport’s biggest figures. The show is published every Wednesday on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets. Alternatively, listeners can find The PBC Podcast on the PBC website at www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast.




