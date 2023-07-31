Home / Boxing Videos / ‘I CAN BE A WORLD CHAMPION!’ Jake Paul | Off the Cuff

‘I CAN BE A WORLD CHAMPION!’ Jake Paul | Off the Cuff

DAZN Boxing



Jake Paul sat down ahead of his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz, as he shares his journey from a YouTuber to a professional boxer, how boxing saved his life, and his heavily-anticipated fight against Tommy Fury.

Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN PPV, August 5.

