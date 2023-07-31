‘I CAN BE A WORLD CHAMPION!’ Jake Paul | Off the Cuff





Jake Paul sat down ahead of his upcoming fight against Nate Diaz, as he shares his journey from a YouTuber to a professional boxer, how boxing saved his life, and his heavily-anticipated fight against Tommy Fury.

Watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live on DAZN PPV, August 5.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing