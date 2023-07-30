Super Bad dominates 105 lbs.  – World Boxing Association

Champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada won again on Friday night at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas retained her World Boxing Association minimumweight crown in a unanimous 97-93 decision over Argentinean fighter Leona Yudica.

Yudica proposed a strategic fight that put pressure on the North American during some parts of the fight. However, the cleverness of the representative of East Los Angeles, put her in the lead with volume of punches and defensive moves that helped her to get out of the fire zones to which the challenger took her.

Leonela Yudica, former IBF flyweight champion had a history of low frequency of combat, but in recent times has imposed high challenges that she was able to cope with outstanding performance and position her in the eyes of the world.

On the other hand, the owner of the WBA crown, who also defended this Friday The Ring and WBC belts, had an important victory that confirmed her desire to become the undisputed 105 lbs. champion. To do so, she will have to test her talent with the Costa Rican Yokasta Valle, who came to the ring to give her yes and increase the challenge of facing her in her own territory; Costa Rica. Valle holds the WBO and IBF belts of the division and Super Bad wants them.

“I showed that my style was very versatile. She is much bigger than me, so I definitely had to use my footwork, my feints and my movement,” said Estrada after the judges’ decision was read and she lifted the belts. And that’s how she managed to dominate one more fight that now leaves her with a total of 25 wins with 9 knockouts and no losses or draws.



