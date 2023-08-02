William Flores is crowned national bantamweight champion in Venezuela – World Boxing Association

William Flores from Miranda, Venezuela, became Venezuela’s national bantamweight champion (vacant). The holder of the Fedecaribe belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) defeated his compatriot Fernando Toro by unanimous decision.

In the stellar duel of the evening that took place at the Gimnasio Vertical del Dorado, California, Miranda, Venezuela, the judges unanimously agreed: 95-94 (X2) and 96-94 in favor of the native of Petare, William Flores.

Flores (15-0 / 12 KO) at 23 years of age, adds the second title of his professional career and the first at national level. In addition, he is emerging as one of the most striking prospects of Venezuelan boxing at 118 pounds.

Incidents of the fight

Without a clear dominator, the duel began very disputed and aggressive, without a previous study by the boxers, just in the second round of the fight, there was already one knockdown per side. Flores slightly managed to take the first rounds.

From the fourth round, Toro began to throw more punches, causing much damage. Likewise, in the seventh round, after a remarkable supremacy on the part of Fernando, who was progressively recovering the complicated start he had, he reached the point of having his rival against the ropes, but the bell would save him.

In the last part of the fight, Toro showed the wear and tear he had suffered and the effort he made to try to get back on his feet.

In the last part of the fight, it was evident in Toro the wear and tear he suffered and the effort he made to try to finish the fight by KO. Flores took advantage of this fatigue to rescue a duel that until that moment seemed lost, but he managed to recover and win the final three rounds on the cards.

Fernando José Toro, also a native of Miranda State, Venezuela, showed that he was up to the challenge of a national title, which he failed to win due to details. Also, he lost his undefeated (8-1 / 8KO) but for the fight he fought, he could be given the opportunity to fight for the 122 lbs. belt.



