Kuroki dethroned Alarcon in Kobe  – World Boxing Association

Japan’s Yuko Kuroki defeated Monserrat Alarcon to take the World Boxing Association (WBA) minimum lightweight title from her on Saturday at the Central Gym in Kobe, Japan. 

Kuroki and Alarcon had a very close fight that was decided by majority decision in favor of the home fighter with cards of 96-94, 95-95 and 96-94 after 10 rounds of good action and excitement. 

The Japanese already owned the WBO belt and now she added to her list that of the pioneer organization, with which she becomes unified champion of the 102-pound category. 

It was the 22nd victory in the career of the Asian, who has 7 defeats, 2 draws and 9 knockouts. For her part, the Mexican, who did a great job as a visitor, left her balance at 18 wins, 5 losses and 2 draws.



