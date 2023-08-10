Venezuela won three gold medals in IBA Continental Tournament – World Boxing Association

On Wednesday, August 9, the Continental tournament organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in Cali, Colombia, came to an end. The Venezuelan delegation finished in second place, behind Canada, with three gold medals and three bronze medals.

The Venezuelan team completed a good tournament thanks to the performances of the fighters who came to Colombia for such an important event.

Keymberth González won the gold medal in the flyweight division, after defeating Hansell López of Guatemala in the final. The second gold medal of the Venezuelan delegation went to Jesús Cova in light welterweight with a victory over Canadian Wyatt Sanford. In the women’s division, Omaylin Alcalá won the gold medal after defeating Canadian Marie-Bathhoul Al Amahdieh.

Among the Venezuelan delegation’s bronze medals were those of welterweight Juliannys Franco and super heavyweight Abraham Suárez, while Luis Sánchez also took third place in the heavyweight category.

It was a good performance for Venezuela, a country that is going through a restructuring process and is seeking to consolidate its position in several categories at the continental level.



