Fundora Set to Defend Undisputed Flyweight Crown Against Granadino – World Boxing Association

Undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora is ready to step back through the ropes on September 20, when she takes on Argentina’s Ayelen Granadino at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

The American star of Mexican heritage will put her World Boxing Association (WBA) black-and-gold belt on the line, along with her WBC, IBF, and WBO titles, in what will be her second bout of 2025 and the second defense of her undisputed reign.

Fundora has cemented herself as the top fighter in the division and has been climbing the pound-for-pound ladder, becoming one of the most highly regarded fighters in the sport. In her last outing, she turned back the challenge of Marilyn Badillo on April 25 in Oceanside, and now heads to California looking to deliver another dominant performance.

Granadino, 27, enters the biggest fight of her career after earning her shot with a win over Micaela Luján in an eliminator on June 25. Hailing from Mar del Plata, she’s already tested herself abroad with two fights in France, but this will mark her U.S. debut—a stage where she intends to make a statement.

The event, promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, will also feature other notable matchups, including Oscar Collazo defending his title against Jayson Vayson. Fundora brings an unblemished record of 16-0 with 8 knockouts, while Granadino stands at 12-2-4 with 1 knockout.