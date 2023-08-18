STAR BOXING’S OCTOBER 28TH “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” ﻿MAIN EVENT ANNOUNCED:

ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS vs. MATT “SWEET CHILD” CONWAY

WILL CLASH IN A PIVOTAL 10 ROUND SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN EVENT

Long Island, NY (August 17, 2023) — Star Boxing proudly presents an electrifying main event featuring Long Island’s undefeated super lightweight sensation, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (13-0 5KO’s, Bellport, NY), who will square off against fierce challenger, MATT “SWEET CHILD” CONWAY (23-3 9KO’s), hailing from Pittsburgh, PA. Mark your calendars for October 28, as The Paramount in Huntington will transform into a battleground for what is slated to be a captivating main event and a night of boxing that will shake the foundations of The Paramount!.

Vargas is a hometown hero and newly admitted Suffolk County Police Officer with fast hands and stellar footwork. Star Boxing has been molding Vargas into its next huge draw from the Paramount, like its prior success with Chris Algieri and Joe Smith, Jr, both of whom went from Paramount regulars to world champions. Vargas now steps into his first 10 round fight, as a result of his previous 13 victories, where he has showcased a poised and calculated yet explosive style that has made him a true fan favorite.

“I am really excited for my first ten-rounder in another step-up fight,” said Vargas. “I can’t wait to get back to work and go 14-0 in front of another sold out crowd at The Paramount on October 28!”

Opposite Vargas stands the difficult task in veteran Matt Conway, a product of Pittsburgh’s gritty streets. Conway has made a name for himself in the Pittsburgh area, and across the USA, including under the bright lights of Las Vegas, against then undefeated Gabriel Flores. This will be Conway’s first fight in New York. As a twenty-six-fight veteran with an impressive record, Conway will be the toughest test and by far the most experienced fighter Vargas has ever faced.

“I’m feeling great, and I’m excited for this opportunity,” said Conway. “I’ve been training hard, and I know my opponent is training hard as well. I am looking forward to putting on an exciting show for the fans!”

The stage is set at The Paramount, the #1 Pollstar club venue in the world, that has witnessed some truly unforgettable “Rockin’ Fights” bouts. On October 28, in a ten-round battle of two men determined to rise the ranks to world-wide recognition, Vargas and Conway will lock horns in a fight that promises to leave spectators on the edge of their seats.

Star Boxing CEO and Hall of Fame Promoter JOE DEGUARDIA had this to say about the highly anticipated main event, “This is the kind of main event that makes the Rockin’ Fights series so special. Vargas has been developing here at the Paramount since his pro debut in 2018, and now he is on the precipice of becoming a real player at the top level of the sport. Standing in his way is a ‘steel curtain’ as the Pittsburgh veteran has his sights on victory as well. Vargas and Conway have the heart, the skill, and the fire to deliver a fight that fans will remember, and I am looking forward to it.”