Dalakian-Yuri Akui purse bid to be held on September 8  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee called for the auction the purs bid between the flyweight champion of the organization, Artem Dalakian, and the number one contender Seigo Yuri Akui, to be held on September 8.

The auction will be held in Houston, Texas, and will be conducted by the committee’s vice-president, Julio Thyme, according to the communication sent to the teams of both fighters.

The bidding will be conducted under the rules of the pioneer organization and will have a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger. The minimum amount to obtain the organization rights will be U$ 80,000.00.

The Ukrainian comes from defending his crown in January against David Jimenez and now must face the Japanese after the deadline to face the official challenger has passed.



