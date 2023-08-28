Home / Boxing News / Dalakian-Yuri Akui purse bid to be held on September 8  – World Boxing Association

Dalakian-Yuri Akui purse bid to be held on September 8  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 6 hours ago Boxing News

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee called for the auction the purs bid between the flyweight champion of the organization, Artem Dalakian, and the number one contender Seigo Yuri Akui, to be held on September 8.

The auction will be held in Houston, Texas, and will be conducted by the committee’s vice-president, Julio Thyme, according to the communication sent to the teams of both fighters. 

The bidding will be conducted under the rules of the pioneer organization and will have a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger. The minimum amount to obtain the organization rights will be U$ 80,000.00. 

The Ukrainian comes from defending his crown in January against David Jimenez and now must face the Japanese after the deadline to face the official challenger has passed.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Canelo Alvarez Plans To Make A Statement

Canelo Alvarez Plans To Make A Statement

Aug 24, 2023 By PBC Editor The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion joins the show to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved