The Moment Canelo Alvarez Became the Undisputed Super Middleweight King

Canelo Alvarez became the Undisputed Super Middleweight Word Champion on November 6, 2021, in dramatic fashion with an 11th round KO over former IBF world champion Caleb Plant.

Canelo returns to the ring on September 30, 2023, against another undisputed world champion, Jermell Charlo, live on SHOWTIME PPV.

