Ramos and Lubin met in their first press conference  – World Boxing Association

Jesus “Mono” Ramos and Erickson Lubin were face to face in the first press conference before their World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight eliminator bout, which will take place on September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Both will star in the co-main fight of the Premier Boxing Champions event that will feature Saul Alvarez and Jermell Charlo for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Ramos is one of the most impressive young fighters in the division and has been growing significantly despite being 22 years old. He is coming off a seven round knockout win over unbeaten Joseph Spencer and is looking for another victory in his career, which would be the most important one yet.

Lubin is a veteran with great recognition in the boxing world and is not an easy opponent. He has faced good fighters like Sebastian Fundora or Jermell Charlo, so he will try to impose his experience and damage Ramos’ night.

El “Mono” has 20 wins, no losses and 16 knockouts. On the other hand, Lubin has 25 wins, 2 setbacks and 18 wins by knockout.



