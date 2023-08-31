Home / Boxing News / Jesus Ramos Wants All the Smoke

Jesus Ramos Wants All the Smoke

The rising super welterweight star says he’s ready for the best as he previews his anticipated showdown versus Erickson Lubin Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Pay-Per-View.

Undefeated rising super welterweight star Jesus Ramos is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. Ramos is ready to take a major step toward a world title shot as he faces the dangerous Erickson Lubin in the co-main event of the Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo undisputed mega-fight Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT). Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal go Toe to Toe over which September 30 undercard bout might steal the show and much more. 

For a closer look at Jesus Ramos, check out his fighter page. 

The PBC Podcast is a weekly boxing show featuring timely analysis and interviews with the sport’s biggest figures. The show is published every Wednesday on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreaker and other outlets. Alternatively, listeners can find The PBC Podcast on the PBC website at www.premierboxingchampions.com/podcast.




