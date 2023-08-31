Jesus Ramos Wants All the Smoke

The rising super welterweight star says he’s ready for the best as he previews his anticipated showdown versus Erickson Lubin Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Pay-Per-View.

Undefeated rising super welterweight star Jesus Ramos is this week’s guest on The PBC Podcast. Ramos is ready to take a major step toward a world title shot as he faces the dangerous Erickson Lubin in the co-main event of the Canelo Alvarez-Jermell Charlo undisputed mega-fight Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Pay-Per-View (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT). Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal go Toe to Toe over which September 30 undercard bout might steal the show and much more.

