Luces to face Batyrgaziev in Russia  – World Boxing Association

The prospect duel between the Olympic medalist of Tokyo 2020, the Russian Albert Batyrgaziev and the current Fedecaribe champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Ender Luces, has been confirmed. They will meet next Friday, October 20.

The 10-round lightweight bout will be the main event of the event to be held at the Universal Sports Palace Molot, Perm, Russia. It will also be broadcast on the Russia Match TV platform.

Olympic champion and holder of several regional titles, Albert Batyrgaziev, will face his third fight of this 2023, after defeating Panamanian Jezzrel Corrales (26-5) by knockout in the ninth round at the beginning of the year.

Later, in July, the 25-year-old Eurasian won once again by unanimous decision, taking the undefeated title away from the tough Dominican Francis Villar Frometa (17-1).

Batyrgaziev (9-0 / 6 KO) has an interesting knockout power above 60%, finishing two of his last five most recent fights by knockout. As a professional, he already knows what it’s like to defeat a Venezuelan, he knocked out Franklin Manzanilla in the fourth round. In addition, he has four wins over Latin American fighters.

The native of Tigrito, Venezuela, Ender Luces, like his rival, will step into the ring for the third time this year. At the beginning of 2023, he defeated his compatriot, Daniel Briceño (7-20-1) by knockout in the second round.

He then traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina in the World Boxing Association (WBA) Drug Knockout Festival where he won the Fedecaribe lightweight title against local Cristhian Rodrigo Gonzalez (11-17-1).

The 24-year-old Luces (20-0 / 16 KO) will face perhaps his toughest fight yet. However, the Venezuelan has enough arguments to take the victory, he has a knockout power of 80% and three of his last five fights have ended by knockout.



