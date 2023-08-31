Velazquez-Soumaoro will set the fire in Orlando  – World Boxing Association

Cuba’s Orestes Velazquez will make his first defense of his World Boxing Association International super lightweight belt when he faces Canada’s Mohamed Soumaoro at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida, on September 23.

It will be a great opportunity for both fighters, as they will step into the ring in a big event in which the women’s welterweight world title will also be contested and which will have a lot of media attention due to the names that will be in action.

The West Indian will put his regional belt and his undefeated record on the line in an opportunity to show his talent and the reason why he is considered a well-regarded boxer at 140 pounds. Velazquez is 30 years old and has been growing a lot, so he expects great opportunities soon but he must overcome every obstacle first.

Soumaoro was born in Guinea but has Canadian citizenship. He is on a three-fight winning streak and is used to fighting in Florida, so he feels this is a great opportunity to make an upset.

Velazquez is undefeated in 7 fights, with 6 knockouts, while Soumaoro has 13 wins, 1 loss and 6 knockouts.



