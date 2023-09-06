The Andorran Federation joins the WBA – World Boxing Association

The Andorran Boxing Federation affiliated to the World Boxing Association (WBA) with the intention of further developing boxing in their region and fully trusting the pioneering body, the only institution they have joined.

“Our intention is to work and be able to hold boxing events in our country at both amateur and professional level with the endorsement of WBA to promote our athletes and we will make our best efforts to promote the values that the WBA promulgates,” said Bruno Modesto de Oliveira, president of the Andorran Boxing Federation.

WBA President, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, received with joy this affiliation and extended his hand to work together for the systematic development of boxing in the region.



