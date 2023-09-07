William Foster III wins Fedecentro super feather belt – World Boxing Association

As the star of the evening, the American William Foster III overcame with elegance and skill the Mexican Misael Lopez to win the World Boxing Association Fedecentro super featherweight title on Wednesday night under the lights of the Whitesands Center Events in Plant City, United States.

The boxer from Connecticut, Foster, showed a complete set of physical-technical tools in the ring. And generating an attractive spectacle, both Foster and Lopez showed their passion for the sport by giving themselves to the exchanges and radiating enjoyment for what they do.

Lopez’s bravery and absorption made him hold on until the ninth round when Foster finally finished the bout with a string of long punch combinations that decreed a technical knockout in his favor.

Now, the boxer William Foster III, nicknamed “The Silent Assasin” has a total of 16 wins with 10 knockouts that give him a good outlook for his sporting future.



