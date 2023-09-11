Mbili knocks out Nicholson and retains his WBA International belt  – World Boxing Association

Christian Mbili retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) International super middleweight belt.

The French fighter settled the fight in the fourth round by knocking out Demond Nicholson and continues as the regional champion of the pioneer organization. In addition, Mbili had knocked his opponent down in rounds one and two, as a sign of his dominance throughout the fight.

Mbili has been working his way up in the division and continues to add victories with the intention of moving closer to the elite and eventually fight for a world title. The European of Cameroonian descent showed his power once again in a country that has become his home like Canada.

It was the 25th career victory for the international champion, who has knocked out 21 of those opponents. For his part, Nicholson left his record at 26 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw and 22 knockouts.



