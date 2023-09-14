Canelo showed off his weapons in public workout  – World Boxing Association

Saul Alvarez will return to the United States as the top boxing star to face Jermell Charlo in an intriguing fight on September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. With just over two weeks to go before the fight, the Mexican had a public workout that could be seen around the world through digital platforms and talked about the fight and what he expects from it.

The 33-year-old fighter did some workout routines in front of the cameras to show off his fitness and also gave interesting statements about what’s ahead.

“I always want to make the best fights out there. I’m excited to be in this fight. This is a fight that people have been talking about for a long time. I’m excited to show the Charlos my skills. Now Jermell will feel my skills,” warned the Mexican.

Alvarez highlighted the way Charlo has always been looking to face him and assured that this is a great motivation for him: “I think Jermell Charlo is the perfect fight right now. He’s been calling me out for a long time and I don’t forget that. He’s said a lot of things. He never believed in my abilities, but he’ll find out soon enough. He and his brother didn’t believe in my abilities and that motivates me for this fight.”

The Guadalajara native said that weight will not be a problem for his opponent. Despite the fact that Charlo will move up two categories, Alvarez pointed out that it is something he himself has experienced and that he thinks his opponent will be able to adapt in great shape because he is a great champion.

Another doubt surrounding “Canelo” is his hand, which underwent surgery last year and was not seen at 100 percent in his last fight but for him this is a problem overcome.

“I feel great. This is really one of the best camps I’ve had. It feels great to be able to train 100 percent now with my left hand. It’s made me more confident. When you train knowing you’re healthy, you’ll have more confidence going into the fight,” he assured.

Alvarez and Charlo will star in one of the most anticipated fights of the year and with just over two weeks left, expectations continue to grow for the bout.



