Oscar Collazo’s History Making Defense Ends in a Successful TKO Victory

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (August 26, 2023) – In a history-making performance in front of a massive showing of thousands of Puerto Ricans in attendance at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oscar "El Pupilo" Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) kept his coveted WBO Mini Flyweight World Championship Title in his homeland. Garen "Hellboy" Diagan (10-4, 5 KOs) retired in his corner stool at the conclusion of the sixth round, handing Collazo the technical knockout victory."I want to thank God, my team, Miguel Cotto Promotions, Golden Boy, DAZN and all of Puerto Rico for the support to get to this victory. I knew he was going to break down eventually. We had the strong jab, the physical, and the mental pressure that got us the victory. Puerto Ricans know how to celebrate, and we will do a lot of it tonight," said Oscar Collazo. In a spectacular co-main event, Juan Carlos "El Indio" Camacho Jr. (18-1, 7 KOs) defeated Jorge Luis Orozco (17-4-2, 11 KOs) with a jaw-dropping, first-round knockout. Camacho took home the NABF super flyweight title. Former world champion Angel 'Tito' Acosta (24-4, 22 KOs) defeated former world title contender Carlos 'El Chocorroncito' Buitrago (37-10-1, 21 KOs) via unanimous decision in a 10-round flyweight fight. The judges scored the bout 99-91, 99-91, 98-92. Yan Carlos Santana (9-0, 9 KOs) of La Romana, The Dominican Republic stopped Jostin Ortiz (4-1, 3 KOs) of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico at 1:11 in the first round of a scheduled six-round super featherweight fight.