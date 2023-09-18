Hernandez remains Fedelatin champion after knocking out Baleta – World Boxing Association

Venezuelan Jonathan Hernandez easily dispatched Colombian Alan Baleta and retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin crown with a three-round knockout on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The owner of the Latin belt of the pioneer organization was going into a fight that did not look easy on paper as it put two undefeated fighters face to face in a great opportunity for both of them. However, the Argentina-based fighter made it look easy with a technical knockout early in the fight.

Although at the beginning the fight was a little complicated due to the styles, the regional champion was patiently deciphering his challenger until in the third round he was able to connect with force to the face to send him to the canvas. Baleta got up and tried to go on the attack but with much more desire than boxing and was punished again until the referee decided to stop the actions.

Hernandez continues to rise in his career and got a new victory that leaves him with a record of 12 wins, no losses and 8 knockouts. Baleta, on the other hand, lost his undefeated record and now has 7 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 5 knockouts.



