WAR ON MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY!

COMMERCE, CA (September 16, 2023): War broke out in front of a sold-out crowd of fans for Mexican Independence Day, as the still undefeated knockout artist William “El Camarón” Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) added another stoppage to his record and retained his WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title in a blowout of Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-4-3, 17 KOs). From the opening bell, Zepeda launched overwhelming bombs and put incredible pressure against Gesta. Zepeda’s aggressive war tank had him unloading uncountable power combinations until the sixth round when Gesta’s corner told the referee to stop the fight at 1:31. The fight night was hosted at the Commerce Casino & Hotel and live on DAZN. “I am ready for the big fights out there – whether it be Devin Haney or even a Shakur Stevenson. Those are the guys who have the belts and that’s what I want next,” said William Zepeda. “There are incredible fights for me in my division, and I trust that Golden Boy will do what they can to get me to become a World Champion. I am ready to go home, rest and recover peacefully at home.” The co-main event produced fireworks as Vancouver’s Victor “El Tornado” Morales Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) successfully defended his WBA Intercontinental Featherweight Title against Mexico City’s Edwin “Pupo” Palomares (18-5-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight that went the distance. The Mexican brawl had the fighters showing off their heavy artillery and warrior spirit, Morales pushing through a deep cut on his left eyebrow and both eyes completely swollen.“I hoped I showed Oscar and the team tonight that I am a warrior in the ring, and I can push through anything,” said Victor Morales Jr. “I am happy we get to take our belt back home with us.” Three-division and five-time world champion Yokasta Valle (29-2, 9 KOs) successfully defended her IBF and WBO Minimumweight World Championship titles against Maria Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Guatemala City, Guatemala. The two went head-to-head with nonstop action throughout the world championship fight. The judges scored the bout in favor of Valle with scores of 99-91, 100-90, and 99-91. “I knew she was going to bring everything,” said Yokasta Valle. “She was training in Los Angeles to get incredible sparring and I knew she was well prepared for our fight. I am going to take a week off and enjoy the Costa Rican beaches and get back to training so I can be ready to fight on November 4 no matter who the opponent is.” With a dazzling second round knockout, Houston, Texas’ Darius “DFG” Fulghum (7-0, 7 KOs) continued his KO-streak in a light heavyweight fight against Mexico City’s Ricardo “Tyson” Luna (25-11-2, 16 KOs). Scheduled for eight-rounds, Luna suffered a cut on his head from a head butt in the first round and touched the mat in the second round causing his team to wave the white towel from the corner at 1:30. Opening the DAZN broadcast, Eric Priest (11-0, 7 KOs) who represents Kansas City, Kansas, was in a tough, toe-to-toe match up against Danish-born, Cancun-boxing bred Simon “Vikingo” Madsen (13-2, 10 KOs). The eight-rounds of middleweight action weaved back and forth between the two, the judges awarding the majority decision victory to Priest with scores of 76-76, 79-73, 80-72. On the The Golden Boy Fight Night: Zepeda vs. Gesta Prelims streamed on YouTube and Facebook Watch, Daniel “Junebug” Garcia (7-0, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado defeated Guadalajara, Mexico’s Erick “Aidahoe” Benitez (4-5, 1 KO) in a four-round super featherweight match. Garcia’s toughest fight to date, he was able to secure an unanimous decision victory with scores of 60-54. Mexicali, Mexico’s Pinpon Reyes (11-0, 5 KOs) brought his many fans to their feet cheering for him in a six-round super lightweight fight that went the distance against Roberto Gomez (5-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico City. The two fighters went back and forth throughout the fight, but Reyes edged out Gomez on the scorecards with a majority decision victory with judges scores of 58-56, 59-55, and 57-57. Recently signed to Golden Boy, Mexican Olympian Gael “El Terror” Cabrera (2-0, 1 KO) of Sonora, Mexico leveled up in opposition facing Managua, Nicaragua’s Juan Centeno (8-10-3, 1 KO). Cabrera showed off his speed and blossoming skillset in a four-round super featherweight fight that went the distance. The judges scored the bout unanimously 40-36.Opening fight night, Jordan Cervantes (1-0) of East Los Angeles made a successful pro-debut against El Paso, Texas’ Giovanny Meza (0-5). The four-round lightweight fight went the distance, with all three judges scoring the bout unanimously 40-36.