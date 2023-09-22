STEVE ROLLS TAKES ON AUSTIN “AMMO” WILLIAMS FOR IBF NORTH AMERICAN MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, ON DAZN

Steve Rolls steps back into the ring this Saturday, September 23, facing Austin “Ammo” Williams. This highly-anticipated clash promises 10 rounds of nonstop action, with the IBF North American middleweight championship up for grabs. Williams’ WBA International middleweight belt will also be at stake. Presented by Matchroom Boxing in association with Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment, this contest will be broadcast live on DAZN at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT, from the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL.

Steve Rolls (22-2, 12 KOs) has been part of the DiBella Entertainment stable since 2015. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Rolls boasts an impressive professional record and is determined to prove he is one of the division’s top fighters. In his last fight, Rolls fought at home in Toronto defeating Shady Gamhour via 10-round unanimous decision.

“I’ve been in the gym,” said Rolls. “You have your goals and you’re constantly training and sacrificing. I feel like I’ve had an eight-month training camp.

“I can’t even put into words how it feels to be getting back into the ring,” continued Rolls. “A lot of people in Toronto and around the world are going to tune into DAZN for the fight.”

Standing in Rolls’ way is the formidable “Ammo” Williams (14-0, 10 KOs), whose electrifying style has garnered him a reputation as a prospect to watch. Williams, with his unbeaten record and a knack for delivering thrilling knockouts, is a force to be reckoned with in his own right. This battle promises high stakes, intense exchanges, and the potential for fireworks inside the ring.

“Steve Rolls always gives his all whenever he fights. After his last bout, he went right back to the gym, staying in shape,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “Ammo Williams is a very capable fighter with a promising future, but Steve has been in the ring against the very best at middleweight. I am confident that his experience will make for a competitive match with Rolls’ hand raised in victory. I look forward to an exciting fight tomorrow night.”

Tune in tomorrow night to witness the electrifying action unfold live on DAZN. Don’t miss the chance to see two warriors battle for the IBF North American middleweight championship.

