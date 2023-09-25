McCaskill and Ryan draw in Orlando  – World Boxing Association

Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan drew during their bout for all welterweight division titles on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

With the result, McCaskill retained her World Boxing Association (WBA) belt, as well as the WBC and IBF belts, while Ryan retained her WBO strap.

The scorecards were 97-93, 94-96 and 95-95 to decree the draw in a fight that was full of action and good moments for both fighters.

As expected, it was a fight in which both came out to give their all without fear of exchanges and with a number of important blows from both fighters. In the end, it was a complicated fight for the judges and ended with a draw on the scorecards.

McCaskill now has a record of 12 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 5 knockouts. Ryan, meanwhile, left his record at 6 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 2 knockouts.



