"THIS IS HOW YOU PROVE YOURSELF AS A FIGHTER!" | Nathan Heaney on Denzel Bentley British Title Fight

Unbeaten Stoke middleweight Nathan Heaney speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of the biggest fight of his career against British Middleweight Champion Denzel Bentley on November 18th at the AO Arena, Manchester live on TNT Sports.
#BentleyHeaney #themagnificentseven #NathanHeaney
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact