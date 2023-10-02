"THIS IS HOW YOU PROVE YOURSELF AS A FIGHTER!" | Nathan Heaney on Denzel Bentley British Title Fight





Unbeaten Stoke middleweight Nathan Heaney speaks to Dev Sahni ahead of the biggest fight of his career against British Middleweight Champion Denzel Bentley on November 18th at the AO Arena, Manchester live on TNT Sports.

#BentleyHeaney #themagnificentseven #NathanHeaney

