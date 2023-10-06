Kitoko, ready to make his debut in the WBA Future of Andorra – World Boxing Association

The 21-year-old Frenchman Salomon Kitoko will make his professional boxing debut in the WBA Future program to be held in Andorra, with the support of Team Solé and the Andorran Boxing Federation, on November 4 at the Polidesportiu d’Andorra.

The young Frenchman has a difficult test, as his first fight will be away from home and against the local, and also debutant Fabio Rodrigues in a four-round fight. However, Kitoko says he does not feel pressured by this situation.

On the other hand, he appreciates that his debut will be in a billboard like the WBA Future, a program of the World Boxing Association that seeks to systematically develop young talent anywhere in the world and that has already taken place in Colombia, United States, Venezuela and, now, makes the leap to the old continent.

As for the future, Kitoko says he has no main goal: “The truth is that I do this for pure pleasure, I have no concrete goals, at the moment I just want to box and do fights. However, he already has two gold medals in his hands. One at the Tournois Vastine in France and the other at the Friendship Tournament in Spain.

The WBA Future is held thanks to the support of Team Solé and the Andorran Boxing Federation. The appointment is on November 4 at 18:00 hours in the Polidesportiu d’Andorra and will be broadcasted through Sportium’s twich channel (@sportiumtv) and the YouTube channel of the World Boxing Association.



