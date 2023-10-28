Matchroom Radio Ep74: David Diamante with Bobby Benton





David Diamante hosts another episode of the Matchroom Radio Podcast this time from Cancun, Mexico. Bobby Benton, trainer to not only Regis Prograis but also O’Shaquie Foster who headlines the show against Rocky Hernandez, joins us to discuss both big fights coming up, his background into the sport, training alongside multiple legends, giving back to the community and a whole host more!

#DavidDiamante #HaneyPrograis #FosterHernandez

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.